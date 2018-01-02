Bannari Amman Sugars gets revision in credit facilities

From CARE Ratings

Sugars announced that CARE Ratings has revised the credit ratings for the credit facilities availed by the company as under -

Long term fund based credit facilities - CARE A+; Positive (Revised from CARE A+; Stable)

Short term fund based facilities - CARE A1+ (Reaffirmed)

Long term/ short term non fund based limits - CARE A+; Positive / CARE A1+ (Revised from CARE A+; Stable / Care A1+)

