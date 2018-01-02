Bannari Amman Sugars gets revision in credit facilities

-
From CARE RatingsBannari Amman Sugars announced that CARE Ratings has revised the credit ratings for the credit facilities availed by the company as under -
Long term fund based credit facilities - CARE A+; Positive (Revised from CARE A+; Stable)
Short term fund based facilities - CARE A1+ (Reaffirmed)
Long term/ short term non fund based limits - CARE A+; Positive / CARE A1+ (Revised from CARE A+; Stable / Care A1+)
