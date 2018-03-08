BASF SE, Germany in exclusive talks to acquire Bayer's vegetable seed business

-
BASF India announced that it has received information from its parent company, BASF SE, Germany that it is in exclusive talks to acquire Bayer's entire vegetable seeds business, operating under the global trademark Nunhems. Bayer intends to divest this business in the context of its planned acquisition of Monsanto. The definitive agreements have not been concluded, however, with this acquisition, BASF targets to enhance its future seed platform and the market position of its agriculture solutions business.
