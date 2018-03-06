BEML Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READVa Tech Wabag schedules board meeting Va Tech Wabag standalone net profit rises 8128.00% in the December 2017 quarter Va Tech Wabag reports consolidated net profit of Rs 35.83 crore in the December 2017 quarter Jubilant FoodWorks leads gainers on BSE's 'A' group Radico Khaitan leads gainers on BSE's 'A' group
-
Radico Khaitan Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd, Bank of India and Va Tech Wabag Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 March 2018.
Radico Khaitan Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd, Bank of India and Va Tech Wabag Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 March 2018.
BEML Ltd lost 6.38% to Rs 1275 at 14:53 IST. The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53029 shares in the past one month.
Radico Khaitan Ltd crashed 5.46% to Rs 322.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jai Corp Ltd tumbled 5.44% to Rs 141.6.
The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.96 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bank of India fell 5.20% to Rs 104.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.86 lakh shares in the past one month.
Va Tech Wabag Ltd shed 4.86% to Rs 522. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26956 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12145 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU