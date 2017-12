For supply of IGBT - based 3 phase electrics for 25 KV AC Mainline EMU (MEMU) trains

Heavy Electricals has secured a contract for 146 sets of IGBT - based 3 phase electrics for 25 KV AC Mainline EMU (MEMU) trains. The contract valued at Rs 672 crore has been placed on BHEL by Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala. BHEL's scope of work in the order envisages design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of IGBT-based propulsion system and other equipment for trains of Indian Railways.

