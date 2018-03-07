JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sysco Industries announces resignation of company secretary

RBI increases FPI's investment limit for UltraTech Cement
Business Standard

Bharti Airtel acquires India leg of GBI's India-Middle East- Europe submarine cable system

Capital Market 

Bharti Airtel and Gulf Bridge International, a global cloud provider for the Middle-East and Europe, announced a strategic agreement to unlock the capacity on GBI's India-Middle East- Europe submarine cable system.

Under the agreement, Airtel through its subsidiary, has acquired the rights to use significant capacity on Middle East- Europe leg of GBI's cable system.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 10:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements