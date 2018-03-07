Bharti Airtel acquires India leg of GBI's India-Middle East- Europe submarine cable system

Bharti Airtel and Gulf Bridge International, a global cloud provider for the Middle-East and Europe, announced a strategic agreement to unlock the capacity on GBI's India-Middle East- Europe submarine cable system.
Under the agreement, Airtel through its subsidiary, has acquired the rights to use significant capacity on Middle East- Europe leg of GBI's cable system.
