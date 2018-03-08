Bharti Airtel in focus on fund raising plan

said that the meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on 12 March 2018, to consider enablement from board to opportunistically raise funds including by issuance of secured / unsecured, listed / unlisted, non-convertible debentures, bonds or such other similar instrument(s) either denominated in Indian rupees or in foreign currency. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 March 2018.

HDFC said it would now sell 5.1% of equity in Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) to Great Terrain Investment, for Rs 169.52 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 March 2018.

It may be recalled that HDFC had 20 December 2017 approved to sell 6.3% of equity in CAMS to Great Terrain Investment, Mauritius, an affiliate of

has introduced the new 'Super Splendor' across markets in the country. Aimed at further bolstering its dominant leadership in the domestic motorcycle market, the new Super Splendor is priced at Rs 57,190 (Ex-Showroom Delhi). Targeted at young professionals, the new Super Splendor offers best-in-class performance and convenience. This is in addition to the trust, reliability and fuel efficiency that are distinct to the Splendor brand, the company said. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 March 2018.

said that the company has sold 45% stake in for Rs 1.6 crore.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 March 2018.

has entered into a collaboration with SE, a German family-owned enterprise and one of the leading suppliers of industrial adhesives worldwide. As part of the collaboration, Pidilite will now exclusively handle sales and distribution of the entire range of adhesives in and other neighbouring countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and In addition to this, the two companies have also entered into a technical collaboration encompassing the high growth, specialised category of Hot Melt adhesives. This will provide a comprehensive range of Thermoplastic Hot Melt adhesives for use in several industrial, and modular and other wooden furniture segments. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 March 2018.

will be watched. Referring to a news item captioned, " signs to acquire Italy's second largest steelmaker Aferpi," clarified after market hours yesterday, 7 March 2018, that the company has not signed any as referred in the said news item. As a policy, the company does not offer any comments on market rumours and speculation. However, as a long-term strategy, the company continues to evaluate and pursue various opportunities, both organic and inorganic to achieve its long-term vision.

