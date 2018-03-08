Bharti Airtel to conduct board meeting

JUST IN
Business Standard

On 12 March 2018

Bharti Airtel will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 12 March 2018, to consider inter-alia, enablement from board to opportunistically raise funds including by issuance of secured / unsecured, listed / unlisted, non-convertible debentures, bonds or such other similar debt instrument(s) either denominated in Indian rupees or in foreign currency.

