Bharti Airtel to conduct board meeting

On 12 March 2018

will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 12 March 2018, to consider inter-alia, enablement from board to opportunistically raise funds including by issuance of secured / unsecured, listed / unlisted, non-convertible debentures, bonds or such other similar debt instrument(s) either denominated in Indian rupees or in foreign currency.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)