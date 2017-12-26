Bhel gains after order win

Heavy Electricals rose 1.52% to Rs 93.60 at 9:25 on after the company said it secured a Rs 672 crore contract for 25 KV AC Mainline EMU trains.

The announcement was made on Monday, 25 December 2017, The stock market was closed on Monday, 25 December 2017, on account of holiday.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 36.22 points, or 0.11% to 33,976.52.

On the BSE, 1.80 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 12.49 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 94.80 and a low of Rs 93.35 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 121.83 on 25 April 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 77.47 on 27 December 2016.

Heavy Electricals (Bhel) said it secured a landmark contract for 146 sets of Insulated Gate (IGBT)-based 3 phase electrics for 25 kilovolt (KV) AC Mainline EMU (MEMU) trains. Valued at Rs 672 crore, the order has been placed on by by Rail Coach (RCF), Kapurthala. Bhel's scope of the work in the order envisages design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of IGBT-based propulsion system and other equipment for trains of These system and equipment will be developed and produced by at its various plants located at Bengaluru, and

Bhel's net profit rose 5.9% to Rs 115.42 crore on 3.6% decline in net sales to Rs 6256.22 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

is an and one of the largest engineering and companies of its kind in engaged in the design, engineering, manufacture, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services for core sectors of the economy. The Government of holds 63.06% stake in (as per the shareholding pattern as on 30 September 2017).

