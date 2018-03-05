BIGBLOC Construction Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
GSS Infotech Ltd, VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd, Damodar Industries Ltd and Phoenix Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2018.
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd surged 11.47% to Rs 184.15 at 12:09 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 54652 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36156 shares in the past one month.
GSS Infotech Ltd spiked 10.28% to Rs 50.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.33 lakh shares in the past one month.
VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd soared 9.76% to Rs 1.35.
The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.93 lakh shares in the past one month.
Damodar Industries Ltd added 9.70% to Rs 156. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14512 shares in the past one month.
Phoenix Mills Ltd advanced 9.36% to Rs 650. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3618 shares in the past one month.
