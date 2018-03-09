Blue Star launches of 40 new models of inverter split ACs

-
Sets new industry benchmarkBlue Star has set a new industry benchmark with the launch of 40 new models of highly energy-efficient 3-star and 5-star inverter split air conditioners, designed to deliver extraordinary benefits.
This range promises up to 30% Extra Cooling Power resulting in powerful cooling, faster temperature pull-down and extra energy savings; Extra Comfort with precise temperature setting in steps of 0.1C and 0.5C; Extra Quiet performance with a 'soundproof' acoustic jacket for the compressor; and Extra Purification technology for healthier air.
This state-of-the-art, smart range of inverter split air conditioners from Blue Star meets the 2018 BEE energy-efficiency norms, providing the right match for cooling requirements across residential, commercial and institutional segments.
