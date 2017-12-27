JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

3i Infotech prepays Rs 19.50 crore of principal outstanding debt
Business Standard

Board of Albert David decide to close Mandideep unit

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 26 December 2017

The Board of Albert David at its meeting held on 26 December 2017 has decided on closure of Company's unit at Mandideep with effect from 01 January 2018..

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 12:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements