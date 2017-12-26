Board of Arvind SmartSpaces approves issue of 30 lakh warrants

-
At meeting held on 26 December 2017The Board of Arvind SmartSpaces has approved issue of upto 30,00,000 warrants at a price of Rs. 178.00 per warrant for an aggregate consideration of upto Rs. 53,40,00,000 (Rupees Fifty Three Crores Forty Lakhs only) to promoter and promoter group entities and increase in Authorised Capital of the Company subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the EGM to be held on 25 January, 2018.
