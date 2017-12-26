Board of Arvind SmartSpaces approves issue of 30 lakh warrants

At meeting held on 26 December 2017

The Board of SmartSpaces has approved issue of upto 30,00,000 warrants at a price of Rs. 178.00 per warrant for an aggregate consideration of upto Rs. 53,40,00,000 (Rupees Fifty Three Crores Forty Lakhs only) to promoter and promoter group entities and increase in of the Company subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the EGM to be held on 25 January, 2018.

