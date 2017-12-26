JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Carborundum Universal allots 14000 equity shares

Dollex Industries director resigns
Business Standard

Board of Arvind SmartSpaces approves issue of 30 lakh warrants

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 26 December 2017

The Board of Arvind SmartSpaces has approved issue of upto 30,00,000 warrants at a price of Rs. 178.00 per warrant for an aggregate consideration of upto Rs. 53,40,00,000 (Rupees Fifty Three Crores Forty Lakhs only) to promoter and promoter group entities and increase in Authorised Capital of the Company subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the EGM to be held on 25 January, 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 12:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements