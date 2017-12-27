Board of Cairn India approves investment in AvanStrate Inc., Japan

On 27 December 2017

The Board of Directors of Vedanta's wholly owned subsidiary, Cairn India, has approved an investment of c.USD 158 million (the acquisition) in Japanese manufacturer for LCD glass substrate, (ASI), currently majority owned by the

The transaction consists of three elements -

- an acquisition of c.USD 151 million in existing ASI debt with face value of c.USD 299 million from banks;

- an acquisition of just over 51% of the equity stake of ASI for a nominal consideration from the Carlyle Group; and

- extension of a c.USD 7 million loan to ASI.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)