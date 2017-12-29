Board of Can Fin Homes allots 52,915 equity sahres

Under Rights Issue made in March 2015

The Board of at its meeting held on 28 December 2017 allotted 52,915 Rights Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each (in lieu of 10,583 equity shares of Rs.10/- each) to Koshy George and 3 others. The subject allotment of shares is in respect of rights entitlement arising out of Rights Issue made by the Company during March 2015. The said entitlements were held in abeyance in terms of the interim orders passed by the Hon'ble of in W.P.(C) No.6106/2015. The Company has allotted the above shares, in terms of the Judgments of the Hon'ble of in W.P. (C) 6106/2015 and W.A.2196/2017.

