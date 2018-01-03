Board of Central Bank of India approves preferential allotment of 3.88 cr shares to GoI

JUST IN
At meeting held on 03 January 2018

Central Bank of India announced that the Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 03 January 2018 has approved raising of equity capital by issuance and allotment of upto 3,88,45,460 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 83.15 per share aggregating to Rs 323 crore to President of India (Govt. of India) on preferential basis.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 14:09 IST

