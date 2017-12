At meeting held on 25 December 2017

The Board of Buildcon at its meeting held on 25 December 2017 has approved the allotment of 6000 Non-Convertible Debentures in the form of Senior, Secured, Unlisted, Rated, Redeemable, rupee denominated face value of Rs.10,00,000/- each issued at par aggregating to Rs. 600 crore in dematerialized form, bearing a coupon rate of 8.90% payable semi -annually every year on a private placement basis and execution of the transaction documents for the issuance of said debt securities.

