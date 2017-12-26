Board of Faze Three allots shares on conversion of warrants

At meeting held on 26 December 2017

The Board of Three has allotted 7,00,000 Equity to promoter of the Company on conversion of 7,00,000 convertible equity warrants. Subsequently, the paid up share capital of the Company has increased to 24.31 crore comprising of 2,43,19,000 equity of 10 each. The shareholding of promoter and promoter group has increased from 40.78% to 42.48% of the total paid up share capital of the Company.

