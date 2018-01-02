Board of Himalaya Granites appoints CFO

-
At meeting held on 02 January 2018The Board of Himalaya Granites at its meeting held on 02 January 2018 has approved the following -
The appointment of Jayasankar R as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 02 January 2018.
The resignation of Pradip Manharlal Domadia from the Directorship of the Company with effect from close of business hours of 02 January 2018.
