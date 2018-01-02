Board of Himalaya Granites appoints CFO

At meeting held on 02 January 2018

The Board of at its meeting held on 02 January 2018 has approved the following -

The appointment of Jayasankar R as of the Company with effect from 02 January 2018.

The resignation of from the Directorship of the Company with effect from close of business hours of 02 January 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)