Board of Kridhan Infra approves allotment of 1.30 crore shares under QIP issue

At meeting held on 27 December 2017The Board of Kridhan Infra at its meeting held on 27 December 2017 has approved allotment of 1,30,07,778 equity shares of Rs 2 each at issue price of Rs 99 per share (including Rs 97 premium) for an aggregate amount of Rs 128.78 crore.
