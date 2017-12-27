Board of Nimbus Foods Industries announces change in chairman

At meeting held on 27 December 2017The Board of Nimbus Foods Industries at its meeting held on 27 December 2017 has approved the resignation of Sanjay Gulab Chandra Mangal (DIN: 05355390) from the post of Chairman and Director of the Company. The Board has appointed Shailesh Haribabu Shrivastava (DIN: 08030825) as Chairman and Additional Director under the category of Independent Director of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU