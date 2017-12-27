JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

McNally Bharat Engineering Company secures order worth Rs 133.50 cr

Reliance Infrastructure gets revision in long term issuer rating
Business Standard

Board of Nimbus Foods Industries announces change in chairman

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 27 December 2017

The Board of Nimbus Foods Industries at its meeting held on 27 December 2017 has approved the resignation of Sanjay Gulab Chandra Mangal (DIN: 05355390) from the post of Chairman and Director of the Company. The Board has appointed Shailesh Haribabu Shrivastava (DIN: 08030825) as Chairman and Additional Director under the category of Independent Director of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 15:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements