Board of Paramount Communications allots 1.18 crore shares

On conversion of FCCBs

The Board of Communications at its meeting held on 08 March 2018 has approved allotment of 11881500 equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 2 each to the existing holders of outstanding FCCBs at a price of Rs 28.40 per share.

