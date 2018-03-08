Board of Paramount Communications allots 1.18 crore shares

-
On conversion of FCCBsThe Board of Paramount Communications at its meeting held on 08 March 2018 has approved allotment of 11881500 equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 2 each to the existing holders of outstanding FCCBs at a price of Rs 28.40 per share.
