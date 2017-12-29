Board of Ruchika Industries India approves sub-division of shares

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 29 December 2017

The Board of Ruchika Industries India at its meeting held on 29 December 2017 approved the following -

(1) Adoption of new set of articles of association of the Company;
(2) Sub-division of face value of the equity share of the Company from Rs 10 per share to Rs 5 per share; and
(3) Alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the Company.

First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 13:24 IST

