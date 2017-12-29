Board of Ruchika Industries India approves sub-division of shares

-
ALSO READPolice lodges FIR against NCW Member for taking case diary Man sentenced to 3 years' jail for firing at police team Widow raped by four men in Raipur; all accused arrested Congress flays Modi government for rise in crime against women Ruchika Industries India proposes sub-division of equity shares
-
At meeting held on 29 December 2017The Board of Ruchika Industries India at its meeting held on 29 December 2017 approved the following -
(1) Adoption of new set of articles of association of the Company;
(2) Sub-division of face value of the equity share of the Company from Rs 10 per share to Rs 5 per share; and
(3) Alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU