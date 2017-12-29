Board of Ruchika Industries India approves sub-division of shares

At held on 29 December 2017

The Board of Ruchika Industries at its held on 29 December 2017 approved the following -

(1) Adoption of new set of articles of association of the Company;

(2) Sub-division of face value of the equity share of the Company from Rs 10 per share to Rs 5 per share; and

(3) Alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)