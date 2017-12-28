JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Mahindra CIE Automotive firms up after broker initiates coverage
Business Standard

Board of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores recommends interim dividend

Capital Market 

Of Rs 5 per share

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 27 December 2017, inter alia, have recommended the interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity Share (i.e. 50%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 11:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements