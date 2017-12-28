Board of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores recommends interim dividend

-
Of Rs 5 per shareSandur Manganese & Iron Ores announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 27 December 2017, inter alia, have recommended the interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity Share (i.e. 50%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.
