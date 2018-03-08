Board of Saral Mining considers change in registered office

JUST IN
At meeting held on 08 March 2018

The Board of Saral Mining at its meeting held on 08 March 2018 has considered the following -

To shift registered office of the Company from 107, DEV PRIME, NR. MAKARBA RAILWAY CROSSING, PRAHLAD NAGAR CORPORATE ROAD, MAKARBA, AHMEDABAD - 380051 To 6TH FLOOR, A-WING/PART-II, B. D. PATEL HOUSE, NARANPURA ROAD, NARANPURA, AHMEDABAD - 380014 with effect from 01 March, 2018.

