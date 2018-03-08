Board of Saral Mining considers change in registered office

-
At meeting held on 08 March 2018The Board of Saral Mining at its meeting held on 08 March 2018 has considered the following -
To shift registered office of the Company from 107, DEV PRIME, NR. MAKARBA RAILWAY CROSSING, PRAHLAD NAGAR CORPORATE ROAD, MAKARBA, AHMEDABAD - 380051 To 6TH FLOOR, A-WING/PART-II, B. D. PATEL HOUSE, NARANPURA ROAD, NARANPURA, AHMEDABAD - 380014 with effect from 01 March, 2018.
