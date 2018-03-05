Board of Shivalik Rasayan approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 05 March 2018The Board of Shivalik Rasayan has appointed Dr.
Akshay Kant Chaturvedi as an Executive Director & Sanjay Bansal as Director of the Company at their meeting held on 05 March 2018 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Also Rajiv Mehta, Director of the Company has resigned from his Directorship w.e.f. 05 March 2018.
