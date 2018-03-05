Board of Shivalik Rasayan approves sub-division of shares and bonus issue

At meeting held on 05 March 2018

Rasayan announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 05 March 2018 inter alia, has transacted and approved the following businesses, subject to approval of the shareholders through postal ballot:

1.

Sub-division of the equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each into equity shares of face value Rs. 5 each.

2. Issue of one (1) fully paid up bonus equity share of face value Rs. 5 each for every four (4) equity shares of face value Rs. 5 each (i.e. as adjusted for sub-division of shares).

