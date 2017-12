With effect from 01 January 2018

Global Venture announced that the Board of the Company has approved the change in registered office of the company to New No. 29, Old No. 12, Mookathal Street, Purasawalkam, Chennai 600007 from 01 January 2018 onwards.

