Board of Vipul Organics allots 12.60 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

At meeting held on 03 January 2018

The Board of at its meeting held on 03 January 2018 has approved the allotment of 12.60 lakh equity of 10 each at an issue price of 40 each upon conversion of 12.60 lakh convertible warrants on preferential basis. After the above allotment, the paid up share capital of the Company shall stand increased to 7,72,45,000/- divided into 77,24,500Equity of 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)