Board of Vipul Organics allots 12.60 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

At meeting held on 03 January 2018The Board of Vipul Organics at its meeting held on 03 January 2018 has approved the allotment of 12.60 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 40 each upon conversion of 12.60 lakh convertible warrants on preferential basis. After the above allotment, the paid up share capital of the Company shall stand increased to Rs. 7,72,45,000/- divided into 77,24,500Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU