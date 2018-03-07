BSE Small-Cap index tanks more than 1%

Key benchmark indices extended intraday losses in mid-morning trade on weak Asian stocks. At 11:17 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex was down 143.68 points or 0.43% at 33,173.52. The index fell 56.25 points or 0.55% at 10,193.

After a weak start, key benchmark indices extended slide, tracking weakness in Asian stocks, amid concerns of a potential global trade war in the aftermath of US Donald Trump's last weekend's announcement of tariffs on and aluminum.

The Mid-Cap index fell 0.97%. The Small-Cap index declined 1.33%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was quite weak. On the BSE, 1,818 shares declined and 547 shares advanced. A total of 105 shares were unchanged.

Market sentiment remained weak as global trade war concerns intensified in the aftermath of US Donald Trump's last weekend's announcement of tariffs on and aluminum. Adding to global jitters, reports suggested that the (SFIO) summoned top executives of and in the Rs 12700-crore (PNB) fraud case as investigative agencies expanded their probe into the by companies linked to and his uncle

Auto stocks were mixed. (up 1.65%), (up 0.38%) and (up 0.03%) edged higher. (down 1.76%), (down 1.14%) and (down 0.71%) edged lower.

advanced 2.05%. The company's luxury car unit (JLR) reported a 2.6% decline in total sales at 39,911 units in February 2018 over February 2017.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 7 March 2018.

With regard to news item titled "SEBI issues directions to as part of WhatsApp results leak probe. Also, directs TAMO to strengthen processes to avoid leakage of UPSI", the company issued a clarification during market hours today, 7 March 2018. The company said it is fully committed to ensuring confidentiality of such price sensitive information. This incident pertains to the financial results for the quarter ending December 2015. While the company has robust policies and processes to manage such price sensitive information, it investigates this incident thoroughly to identify and address process gaps and fix accountability, said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki rose 0.38% after the company's production rose 18.49% to 1.62 lakh units in February 2018 over February 2017. The announcement was made during market hours today, 7 March 2018.

stocks dropped. (down 1.71%) and (down 0.95%) declined.

lost 0.88%. The company and (GBI), a global cloud provider for the and Europe, announced a strategic agreement to unlock the capacity on GBI's India-Middle East- submarine cable system. Under the agreement, Airtel through its subsidiary, has acquired the rights to use significant capacity on Middle East- leg of GBI's cable system. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 March 2018.

Overseas, Asian stocks edged lower as global trade war concerns intensified in the aftermath of US Donald Trump's last weekend's announcement of tariffs on and aluminum.

US stocks closed higher yesterday, 6 March 2018 but Wall Street remained on edge over an ongoing debate over tariffs proposed by

