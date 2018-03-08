Cabinet approv escontinuation of Swatantra SainikSamman Yojana (SSSY) during 2017-2020

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the continuation of Swatantra Sainik Samman Yojana (SSSY) during 2017-2020 beyond the 12th Five Year Plan whichended on 31/03/2017.

The approval provides for a monthly Samman Pension to freedom fighters, as a token of respect for their contribution in the national freedom struggle and on their demise, to their eligible dependents viz. spouses and thereafter, unmarried and unemployed daughters and dependent parents, as per prescribed eligibility norms and procedure.

Financial Implications:

The financial implication for continuation of SSSY during 2017-2020 would be Rs. 2552.93 crore. Year-wise outgo of funds on account of recurring expenditure would be follows:

(Rupees in crores)

SI.

No.

Year wise Projections of expenditure 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 Total of 3 years1.

SwatantrataSainikSamman Pension 750 825 907 24822.

Free Railway Passes to Freedom Fighters 10 30 30 703.

Permanent Home for Freedom Fighters 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.93

760.31 855.31 937.31 2552.93

Background:

introduced the 'Ex-Andaman Political Prisoners Pension Scheme'in 1969 to honour the freedom fighters who had been incarcerated in the at In 1972, to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of Independence, a regular scheme for grant of freedom fighters' pension was introduced. Thereafter, with effect from 01.08.1980, a liberalized scheme, namely the 'SwatantrataSainikSamman Pension Scheme, 1980' is being implemented. From the financial year 2017-18 onwards, the nomenclature of the Scheme has been changed as 'SwatantrataSainikSammanYojana'. Total 1,71,617 freedom fighters and their eligible dependents have been sanctioned the central samman pension so far.

At present 37,356 freedom fighters and their eligible dependent pensioners are covered under this scheme which includes 12,657 freedom fighters and 23,127 dependent spouses and 1572 daughters. The amount of pension was initially Rs.200/- per month and has been revised from time to time. With effect from 15.08.2016 the amount of pension for all categories of pensioners has been enhanced and the Dearness Relief system based on All Consumer Price Index for Industrial workers hitherto applied to freedom fighter pensioners, had been discontinued and replaced by the Dearness Allowance system applicable to employees twice a year.

The allowance for pensioners has been termed as "Dearness Relief". The present amount of pension for various categories of Central freedom fighter pensioners is as follows:

No.

1. Ex-Andaman prisoners/ spouses Political 30,000/- 30,900/-2. Freedom fighters who suffered outside British India/spouses 28,000/- 28,840/-3. Other Freedom Fighters/ spouses including INA 26,000/- 26,780/-4. Dependent parents/eligible daughters (maximum 3 daughters at any point of time) 50% of the sum that would have been admissible to the Freedom Fighter i.e. in the range of Rs. 13,000/- to Rs. 15,000/- 50% of the sum that would have been admissible to the Freedom Fighter i.e. in the range of Rs. 13,390/- to Rs. 15,450/-

Bank accounts of 73% freedom fighter pensioners have been seeded with Aadhaar and it is expected that 100% Aadhaar seeding will be achieved within this financial year.

