Cabinet approves a Memorandum of Cooperation between India and France in the field of environment

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between India and France in the field of environment
The Memorandum of Cooperation will enable establishment and promotion of closer and long-term cooperation between the countries in the field of environment protection and management of natural resources on the basis of equity, reciprocity and mutual benefits, taking into account the applicable laws and legal provisions in each country.
The Memorandum of Cooperation is expected to bring in the latest technologies and best practices suited to bringing about better environment protection, better conservation, better management of climate change and wildlife protection/conservation.
