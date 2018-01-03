Cabinet approves Agreement between India and Myanmar on Land Border Crossing

The chaired by the Shri Modi has approved the Agreement between and on Land Border Crossing.

The Agreement will facilitate regulation and harmonization of already existing free movement rights for people ordinarily residing in the border areas of both countries. It will also facilitate movement of people on the basis of valid passports and visas which will enhance economic and social interaction between the two countries.

The Agreement is an enabling arrangement for movement of people across India- border. It is expected to provide connectivity and enhance interaction of the people of North Eastern States of with the people of

The Agreement would give a boost to the economy of the North East and allow us to leverage our geographical connections with to boost trade and people to people ties.

The Agreement will safeguard the traditional rights of the largely tribal communities residing along the border which are accustomed to free movement across the land border.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)