Cabinet approves MoU between India and Israel on Cooperation in the Oil and Gas Sector

The chaired by Shri has approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between and on cooperation in the and Gas Sector.

The is expected to provide impetus to - ties in the The cooperation envisaged under the agreement will facilitate promotion of in each other's countries, technology transfer, R&D, conducting joint studies, capacity building of human resources and collaboration in the area of Start-ups.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)