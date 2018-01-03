JUST IN
Business Standard

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Israel on Cooperation in the Oil and Gas Sector

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Israel on cooperation in the Oil and Gas Sector.

The MoU is expected to provide impetus to India - Israel ties in the energy sector. The cooperation envisaged under the agreement will facilitate promotion of investments in each other's countries, technology transfer, R&D, conducting joint studies, capacity building of human resources and collaboration in the area of Start-ups.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 15:19 IST

