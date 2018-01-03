Cabinet approves MoU between India and United Kingdom to improve Public Transport in India

-
The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the signing and implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and 'Transport for London', a statutory body established under the Greater London Authority Act, 1999 (UK) to improve Public Transport in India.
The MoU will help to improve the overall public transport system in the country, improve passenger services and promote the use of high capacity buses in India. It will go a long way in strengthening ties and promoting bilateral relations between India and United Kingdom.
The MoU will help in strengthening the integrated public transport for all. This will help people from poorer strata of the society to have access to a quality public transport system.
