Cabinet approves MoU between UPSC and Public Service Commission of Mauritius

The chaired by Shri has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between (UPSC) and

The MoU will strengthen the existing relationship between and It will facilitate sharing of experience and expertise of both the parties in the area of recruitment.

The MoU will develop institutionalized linkage between the Public Service Commissions of two countries. It defines the scope of cooperation between the PSC, and the and sets out the areas of cooperation and obligations of the Parties. The areas of co-operation include the following-

i. exchange of experience on modern approach to public service recruitment and selection, particularly the functions of the and the PSC;

ii. exchange of information and expertise including books, manuals and other documents which are not of a confidential nature;

iii. sharing of expertise in the use of (IT) in the preparation of written examinations and holding of Computer Based Recruitment Tests and Online Examinations;

iv. sharing of experience in Single Window System for expeditious scrutiny and speedy disposal of applications;

v. sharing of experience and expertise on the various processes involved in the examination system which are routine in nature;

vi. organizing training sessions for officials, including through short attachments to the Parties secretariat/headquarters on air matters concerned by the respective mandate of the Parties.

(vii) sharing of experience on the modalities adopted on audit of processes and procedures followed by various Government Agencies in recruitment of posts under the delegated powers.

Background:

In the past, had signed MoU with and The MoU with was in existence during 15.03.2011 to 14.03.2014.

The MoU with the (RCSC), was signed by on 10th November, 2005 for a period of three years. It was renewed on 9th September, 2011 for a period of three years which expired by 8th September, 2014. In pursuance of these MoUs, had conducted attachments and training programmes for the officers of RCSC, Recently, an MoU was signed between and RCSC, for the third time on 29.05.2017 valid for a period of 3 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)