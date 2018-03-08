Cabinet approves promotion of agricultural mechanisation for in-situ management of crop residue

The chaired by the Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval for promotion of Agricultural Mechanization for of Crop Residue in the States of Punjab, and and NCT of

The total outgo from the Central funds would be Rs. 1151.80 crore (Rs. 591.65 crore in 2018-19 and Rs. 560.15 crore in 2019-20).

Components of the Scheme

i. Establish Farm Banks for Custom Hiring of in -situ Financial assistance @80% of the project cost will be provided to the cooperative societies of the farmers, FPOs, Self Help Groups, Registered Farmers Societies/ Farmers Group, Entrepreneurs, Group of Women Farmers.

(ii) Financial Assistance to the farmers for Procurement of Agriculture and Equipment for in -situ Financial assistance @50% of the will be provided to for

(iii) Information, Education and Communication for awareness on in-situ Financial assistance will be provided to the State Government/ KVKs, ICAR Institutes, Central Government Institutes, PSUs, etc. for the activities to be undertaken towards information, education and communication. The activities will involve mass awareness campaigns through short and long films, documents, radio and TV programmes, demonstration camps at various levels, capacity building programme, advertisement in print media, star campaigning, award for Village/ Gram Panchayat for achieving Zero Straw Burning, panel discussions on Doordarshan, DD Kisan and other channels, etc.

Beneficiaries

i. Respective State Governments through District Level (DLEC) will identify various beneficiaries and location - specific depending on the farming system and will identify and select beneficiaries for establishment of Farm Bank for Custom Hiring and procurement of machines on individual ownership basis to avail the benefit in transparent and time bound manner.

ii.

The / DLEC may tie up with the Banks for credit requirements of the beneficiaries. Name and details of selected beneficiaries will be documented at district level indicating Aadhar/UID numbers and the financial assistance will be paid through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Implementing Agencies

(i) At the Central level the scheme will be administered by Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare.

ii. A headed by Secretary, DAC&FW will formulate the policy and give overall directions and guidance to the implementation of the scheme by the and will monitor and review its progress and performance.

iii. chaired by will oversee the activities of the scheme.

(iv) At the State level the nodal implementing agency will be the of the concerned State Level (SLEC) chaired by (Agriculture)/ shall oversee the implementation of the scheme in their State through regular meeting and will provide inputs to for appropriate policy formulation. The SLEC shall ensure that no crop residue burning takes place in the field.

(v) The District Level shall be responsible for carrying forward the objectives of the scheme for project formulation, implementation and monitoring in the districts and will constitute Surveillance Committees involving farmers group / progressive farmers to mobilize farmers for not burning the crop residue and will also ensure active participation of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

(vi) The DAC&FW will empanel the manufacturer of machines and equipment, identified for of crop residue along with their costs.

Background:

As per budget 2018-19 announcement, a special scheme to support the efforts of the Governments of Punjab, and and NCT of to address air pollution and to subsidize required for of crop residue, a new Central Sector Scheme (100% Central share) in this regard in the States of Punjab, and and NCT of for the period 2018-19 to 2019-20 has been proposed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)