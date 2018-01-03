Cabinet approves setting up of new AIIMS in Bilaspur

The chaired by has given its approval for establishment of new AIIMS in Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). The cost of the project is Rs.1351 crore.

Salient features:

The new AIIMS will be completed in a period of 48 months with a pre-construction phase of 12 months, construction phase of 30 months and stabilization / commissioning phase of 6 months.

The Institution will consist of a hospital with a capacity of 750 beds and trauma center facilities.

It will have a Medical college with an intake of 100 MBBS students per year.

Nursing college with an intake of 60 B.Sc. (Nursing) students per year.

Residential complexes and allied facilities / services, broadly on the pattern of AIIMS,

The hospital will have 20 Speciality/Super-Speciality Departments including 15 Operation Theatres.

It will also have an AYUSH department with 30 beds for providing treatment facilities in traditional system of medicine. Impact:

The establishment of new AIIMS will serve the dual purpose of providing super speciality health care to the population while also help create a large pool of doctors and other health workers in this region that can be available for primary and secondary level institutions / facilities being created under (NHM).

Background:

Under this scheme, AIIMS have been established in Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Raipur, Jodhpur, and while work of AIIMS is in progress. Also, three AIIMS in (Maharashtra), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri in Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) have been sanctioned in 2015, two AIIMS have been sanctioned at Bathinda and in 2016 and an AIIMS in Kamrup (Assam).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)