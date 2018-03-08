Cabinet approves signing of an Agreement between India and France to facilitate "Mutual Recognition of Academic Qualifications"

-
-
The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing of an Agreement between India and France to facilitate Mutual Recognition of educational qualifications and periods of study undertaken by students in duly approved, recognized and/or accredited educational Institutions within the two countries.
The Agreement is expected to be signed during the forthcoming State visit of the French President to India.
The signing of the agreement will help in deepening the educational ties between India and France and will go a long way in boosting the educational relationship between the two countries. The agreement will be instrumental in encouraging mobility of students from both the countries by facilitating possibilities for them to continue their studies in the other country and would also promote excellence in higher education through innovative partnerships/collaborations and research activities which will be leading to the improvement of the quality of education in India.
