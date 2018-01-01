Cadila Healthcare advances after USFDA approval for drug

rose 0.83% to Rs 437.20 at 12:31 on after the company said it received final approval from the regulator for USP.

The announcement was made on Saturday, 30 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 9.90 points, or 0.03% to 34,046.93.

On the BSE, 54,000 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 439 and a low of Rs 432.60 so far during the day. The stock hit a record high of Rs 558 on 12 June 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 334.35 on 31 January 2017.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month till 29 December 2017, falling 1.42% compared with the Sensex's 1.35% rise. The scrip also undeperformed the market over the past one quarter, declining 7.84% as against the Sensex's 8.86% advance. The scrip also underperformed the market over the past one year, rising 23.5% as against the Sensex's 29.17% rise.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 102.37 crore. Face value per share is Re 1.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc., a wholly of and part of Zydus group, has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Valacyclovir USP in strengths of 500 mg and 1 gm. The drug is indicated for the treatment of (herpes labialis), genital herpes, and (shingles). It will be manufactured at the group's at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, said.

The group now has more than 180 approvals and has so far filed over 310 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY2003-04.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of rose 32.48% to Rs 503.30 crore on 35.04% rise in net sales to Rs 3154.90 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

is a global company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)