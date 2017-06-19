Cadila Healthcare gets healthier after USFDA nod for migraine drug

rose 1.78% to Rs 534.75 at 12:00 on after the company received the final approval from the US drug regulator to market Eletriptan Hydrobromide Tablets, 20 mg (base) and 40 mg (base).

The announcement was made during market hours today, 19 June 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 139.86 points, or 0.45% to 31,196.26.

On the BSE, 40,644 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 538.10 and a low of Rs 527.60 so far during the day. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 558 on 12 June 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 305.05 on 24 June 2016.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 16 June 2017, gaining 7.48% compared with 1.55% rise in the Sensex. The scrip had also outperformed the market in past one quarter, gaining 18.65% as against Sensex's 4.97% gains. The scrip had also outperformed the market in past one year, jumping 65.61% as against Sensex's 17.08% gains.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 102.37 crore. Face value per share is Re 1.

said that the drug which is used in the treatment of migraine, will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at the Pharma special economic zone (SEZ) in Ahmedabad.

Cadila Healthcare's consolidated net profit fell 32.2% to Rs 385.5 crore on 6.5% rise in net sales to Rs 2417.50 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

