Carborundum Universal allots 14000 equity shares

Under ESOS

has allotted 14,000 of Re.1/- each arising out of the exercise of stock options, granted to the option grantee of the Company under the Employees Stock Option Scheme 2007 on 22 December 2017.

With this allotment the number of equity outstanding is 188,883,553 and the paid-up equity share capital is Rs.188,883,553/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)