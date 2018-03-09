Carborundum Universal allots 15,500 equity shares

Under ESOS

has allotted 15,500 shares of Re.1/- each arising out of the exercise of stock options, granted to the option grantee of the Company under the Employees Stock Option Scheme 2007 on 09 March 2018.

With this allotment the number of equity shares outstanding is 188,941,577 and the paid-up equity share capital is Rs. 188,941,577/-.

