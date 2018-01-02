Carborundum Universal CFO steps down

-
-
With effect from 17 January 2018Carborundum Universal announced that Sridharan Rangarajan will be stepping down as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from the closing hours of 17 January 2018 as he would be taking up the role of Group - CFO of the Murugappa Group from 18 January 2018.
