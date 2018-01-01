CBDT enters into three more Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs) during the month of December, 2017

The Central Board of (CBDT) has entered into three more Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs) during the month of December, 2017. While two of the Agreements are Unilateral, one is a Bilateral with the With the signing of these Agreements, the total number of entered into by the CBDT has gone up to 189. This includes 173 Unilateral and 16 Bilateral

These three pertain to the Electronics, Coal and sectors of the economy. The international transactions covered in these agreements include Provision of Software Development Services, Provision of IT enabled Services, Trading, etc.

The APA provisions were introduced in the Income-tax Act in 2012 and the Rollback provisions were introduced in 2014. The APA scheme endeavours to provide certainty to taxpayers in the domain of transfer pricing by specifying the methods of pricing and setting the prices of international transactions in advance.

The progress of the APA scheme strengthens the Government's resolve of fostering a non-adversarial tax regime. The Indian APA programme has been appreciated nationally and internationally for being able to address complex transfer pricing issues in a fair and transparent manner. It has contributed significantly towards improving the ease of doing business in

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)