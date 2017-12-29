Centrum Capital gains on fund-raising plan

rose 2.50% to Rs 73.90 at 10:23 on after the company said its board will meet on 3 January 2018 to consider raising funds by issuing securities.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 136.51 points, or 0.40% to 33,984.54.

On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 4.34 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 74.90 and a low of Rs 72 so far during the day. The stock hit a record high of Rs 90.70 on 22 September 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 27.05 on 30 December 2016.

announced that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 3 January 2018, to consider and approve fund-raising by issuing equity shares/any other permissible securities, through further public offer/rights issue/qualified institutional placement/preferential issue.

Net profit of rose 119.10% to Rs 7.34 crore on 7.9% decline in total income to Rs 27.36 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

is a diversified financial services organisation with deep experience in financial markets.

