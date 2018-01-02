Chembond Chemicals announces resignation of company secretary and compliance officer

-
ALSO READChembond Chemicals acquires 100% stake in Phiroze Sethna Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 37.00% in the September 2017 quarter Chembond Chemicals standalone net profit declines 41.16% in the September 2017 quarter Chembond Chemicals to hold board meeting Chembond Chemicals schedules board meeting
-
With effect from 02 January 2018Chembond Chemicals announced the resignation of Jay Mistry from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from close of working hours on 02 January, 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU