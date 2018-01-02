JUST IN
Chembond Chemicals announces resignation of company secretary and compliance officer

With effect from 02 January 2018

Chembond Chemicals announced the resignation of Jay Mistry from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from close of working hours on 02 January, 2018.

