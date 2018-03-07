China Stocks down amid renewed trade war fears

The Mainland China equity market closed down after reversing early gains on Wednesday, 07 March 2018, as the market mood was dented by renewed fears of a trade war amid the departure of top from the Trump administration, a key for free trade in the Most sectors lost ground on Wednesday, while banking firms gained as the regulator planned to cut lenders' bad debt buffers.

At the close, the Composite index was down 0.5% at 3,271.67. The blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.75% lower, with its financial sector sub-index down 0.41%, the consumer staples sector falling 1.35%, the sliding 1.59% and healthcare sub-index losing 0.83%.

