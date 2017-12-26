CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure launches new range of cosmetic products

-
-
Under brand named O'IRCIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure has launched a new range of cosmetic products under its own registered brand called O'IR. The company initially plans to market these products in the state of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.
