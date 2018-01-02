Coal India announces production and offtake performance

-
-
For month of December 2017Coal India announced that the company and its subsidiaries achieved 93% of targeted production at 54.63 million tonnes in December 2017. The company achieved 99% of targeted offtake at 53.44 million tonnes in December 2017.
For the period April - December 2017, Coal India and its subsidiaries achieved 94% of targeted production at 383.93 million tonnes. The company achieved 98% of targeted offtake at 421.41 million tonnes.
