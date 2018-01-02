JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

TVS Motor accelerates after posting strong sales in Dec
Business Standard

Coal India announces production and offtake performance

Capital Market 

For month of December 2017

Coal India announced that the company and its subsidiaries achieved 93% of targeted production at 54.63 million tonnes in December 2017. The company achieved 99% of targeted offtake at 53.44 million tonnes in December 2017.

For the period April - December 2017, Coal India and its subsidiaries achieved 94% of targeted production at 383.93 million tonnes. The company achieved 98% of targeted offtake at 421.41 million tonnes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 09:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements