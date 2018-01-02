Coal India nudges higher after reporting offtake for Dec

Coal rose 1.33% to Rs 270 at 14:45 on after the company's production and offtake were close to their targets for December 2017.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 7.42 points, or 0.02% to 33,805.33.

More than usual volumes were witnessed on the counter. On the BSE, 8.11 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 3.31 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 271.50 and a low of Rs 266.75 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 332.10 on 27 February 2017. The stock had hit a record low of Rs 234 on 11 August 2017.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month till 1 January 2018, falling 2.13% compared with 2.98% gains in the Sensex. The scrip had also underperformed the market in past one quarter, dropping 1.53% as against Sensex's 8.08% rise. The scrip had also underperformed the market in past one year, declining 11.18% as against Sensex's 26.99% rise.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 6207.41 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

Coal said that on provisional basis, the company and its subsidiary companies achieved production of 93% of targeted production at 54.63 million tonnes in December 2017. The company reported offtake at 99% of targeted offtake at 53.44 million tonnes in December 2017.

On a consolidated basis, Coal India's net profit fell 39.7% to Rs 368.88 crore on 11.9% growth in net sales to Rs 17478.52 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

Coal is an organized state-owned coal mining corporate.

